Twitter has just announced that it is finally bringing back verification applications, rolling out in the next few weeks.

In a tweet the company stated:

Dear "can you verify me" –– Save your Tweets and DMs, there's a new official way to apply for a blue badge, rolling out over the next few weeks. You can now submit an application to request verification in-app, right from your account settings! -Your verified blue badge source

In a series of tweets, Twitter notes users need to pick their eligible category before confirming how they want their identity confirmed, before submitting their request. In a press release the company stated:

We're excited to share that starting today, we'll begin rolling out our new verification application process and reviewing public applications for verification on Twitter. Over the past several months, we've been working to bring clarity to the verification eligibility criteria and launched a new policy shaped by public feedback. We also started enforcing that policy by automatically removing the verified badge from accounts that no longer meet the updated criteria for verification, such as those that are inactive or incomplete. We're grateful for all who participated in our public feedback period and shared ideas for how we can improve verification on Twitter.

Twitter says that the new option to get verified will roll out over the next few weeks, and says not to worry if you don't see it immediately, as the rollout is staggered to allow reviewing of applications in a timely manner.

You can read the full announcement here.