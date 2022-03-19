Twitter Spaces tests new audio clips tool for iOS

Twitter is testing a new feature that will let hosts clip audio from recorded Spaces and share them.

Spaces announced the feature Friday

certain Hosts on iOS can now clip 30 seconds of audio from recorded Spaces to share, everyone on iOS can see & listen to clips on the Timeline—coming to Android and web real soon pic.twitter.com/DZcV1dzGaz — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) March 18, 2022

Twitter says the new feature will let certain hosts of spaces clip 30 seconds of audio from a recorded space, sharing them on the timeline for everyone to listen to. The feature is also coming to Android and the web "real soon", likely also for testing.

The feature works through a clips button at the bottom of the Spaces interface. Hitting create clip will generate a clip that can be shared onto the timeline, along with a caption and a button that says 'Listen Live'. The idea seems to be that you can share real-time clips as your Space is ongoing to entice more listeners to join.

Twitter, one of the best iPhone apps for social media, continues to invest in its Spaces. Back in January it confirmed that it would start offering exclusive spaces access through its Super Follows feature, which lets users pay for special access to content from certain accounts.