Twitter Spaces tests new audio clips tool for iOS

What you need to know
- Twitter is testing a new feature for Spaces.
- It will let certain hosts clip 30 seconds of audio from their recorded spaces.
- Those clips can be shared on the timeline.
Twitter is testing a new feature that will let hosts clip audio from recorded Spaces and share them.
Spaces announced the feature Friday
ever wish you could capture a moment from a Space? great because we're testing clipping!
certain Hosts on iOS can now clip 30 seconds of audio from recorded Spaces to share, everyone on iOS can see & listen to clips on the Timeline—coming to Android and web real soon)
Twitter says the new feature will let certain hosts of spaces clip 30 seconds of audio from a recorded space, sharing them on the timeline for everyone to listen to. The feature is also coming to Android and the web "real soon", likely also for testing.
The feature works through a clips button at the bottom of the Spaces interface. Hitting create clip will generate a clip that can be shared onto the timeline, along with a caption and a button that says 'Listen Live'. The idea seems to be that you can share real-time clips as your Space is ongoing to entice more listeners to join.
Twitter, one of the best iPhone apps for social media, continues to invest in its Spaces. Back in January it confirmed that it would start offering exclusive spaces access through its Super Follows feature, which lets users pay for special access to content from certain accounts.
Mac Studio teardown reveals one feature you might be able to upgrade
Max Tech has become the first creator to break open Apple's new Mac Studio, revealing that the Mac Studio might well be unofficially user-upgradeable.
Where are the Nintendo Selects for Switch?
The Switch's five-year anniversary has come and gone, with no price reductions for games in sight. When it comes to making their products accessible to those from all walks of life, Nintendo is doing a poor job.
Apple's making it harder for someone to steal your new $8,000 Mac Studio
Apple is reportedly readying a new Lock Adapter that will make it easier for people to secure their new Mac Studio, preventing it from being lifted the first time it's left unattended.
Don't hide your iPhone 13! Show it off with a clear case
Don't go with a boring opaque case when you could show off your iPhone 13 to its best advantage. A good clear case is the next best thing to a naked iPhone.