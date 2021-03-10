Twitter testing bigger photos in tweets, 4K image uploading

Twitter has today unveiled brand new features for iOS that will allow users to see images in full when posted on the timeline, as well as 4K photo uploading.

Twitter stated:

Sometimes it's better said with a picture or a video. Over the next few weeks, we'll be testing some ways to improve how you can share and view media on Twitter. Now testing on Android and iOS: when you Tweet a single image, how the image appears in the Tweet composer is how it will look on the timeline –– bigger and better. Have a collection of higher res photos waiting to be shared? We're testing ways for you to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS. If you're in the test, update your high-quality image preferences in "Data usage" settings to get started.

A big improvement to one of the best iPhone apps going, the new image sizes means that tweets of single photos will now appear on the timeline as a single photo, rather than a cropped preview you have to select in order to view. 4K image uploads can be enabled through the 'Data Usage' settings in the Twitter app for iPhone, where you can select options for both viewing and uploading high-quality images to save cellular data.

Now testing on Android and iOS: when you Tweet a single image, how the image appears in the Tweet composer is how it will look on the timeline –– bigger and better. pic.twitter.com/izI5S9VRdX — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 10, 2021

Twitter says that the settings will appear "if you're in the test", showing not everyone is going to get the new features right away. Beyond Twitter's "over the next few weeks" statement, there's no clear indication as to a more specific timeline.