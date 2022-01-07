Twitter is testing letting people retweet and add a video reaction

Social network Twitter is testing a change that allows people to retweet something and then adds their own video-based reaction. The "Quote Tweet with reaction" option is being made available to a small number of iOS users right now but will likely roll out to everyone eventually depending on feedback.

The move, which was announced via the Twitter Support account, is one that might seem odd at first with some people already questioning whether Twitter knows how people use its own service. But retweets with a reaction could be something that influencers make great use of and as ever, time will tell.

Here's how Twitter describes the feature along with a couple of screenshots showing what things will look like.

Testing on iOS: when you tap the Retweet icon, choose "Quote Tweet with reaction" to create and customize your very own Tweet Take –– a reaction video (or photo) with the Tweet embedded.

The screenshots show something that looks similar to the way people can embed Instagram posts into Stories and that could be where Twitter got its idea.

Unfortunately, this is likely to be another feature that requires people to use the official Twitter app, even once it has officially rolled out. That's disappointing — the best iPhone twitter app doesn't come from Twitter, after all.