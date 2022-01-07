Twitter is testing letting people retweet and add a video reaction

What you need to know
- Twitter is testing a change that allows people to add video reactions to retweets.
- Reactions are available to a small group of users on iOS.
- There is currently no telling when the change will roll out to the wider user base.
Social network Twitter is testing a change that allows people to retweet something and then adds their own video-based reaction. The "Quote Tweet with reaction" option is being made available to a small number of iOS users right now but will likely roll out to everyone eventually depending on feedback.
The move, which was announced via the Twitter Support account, is one that might seem odd at first with some people already questioning whether Twitter knows how people use its own service. But retweets with a reaction could be something that influencers make great use of and as ever, time will tell.
Here's how Twitter describes the feature along with a couple of screenshots showing what things will look like.
Testing on iOS: when you tap the Retweet icon, choose "Quote Tweet with reaction" to create and customize your very own Tweet Take –– a reaction video (or photo) with the Tweet embedded.
The screenshots show something that looks similar to the way people can embed Instagram posts into Stories and that could be where Twitter got its idea.
Unfortunately, this is likely to be another feature that requires people to use the official Twitter app, even once it has officially rolled out. That's disappointing — the best iPhone twitter app doesn't come from Twitter, after all.
Leaker: 'Too many compromises' for foldable iPhone, but work is ongoing
A folding iPhone feels like something that will surely happen eventually, but for now, one leaker says Apple believes there are "too many compromises" in play and is instead "playing the long game."
Review: Go the extra mile with Coros Vertix 2
Coros Vertix 2 is a great watch for runners and outdoor explorers alike. It boasts exceptional battery life and new, advanced features making it the perfect adventure watch.
Apple TV+ orders 'Manhunt,' a thriller about the Lincoln assassination
Apple-owned streamer Apple TV+ has signed a new limited series that's "part historical fiction, part conspiracy thriller" and based on the story of the Lincoln assassination and its aftermath.
A mirrorless camera will make your perfect shot even better
So you’re on the hunt for a mirrorless camera: Where do you start?! We have answers. These are the best mirrorless available this year.