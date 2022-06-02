Twitter is testing new sorting options for Communities.

Twitter has announced that it is testing a change to Communities that will allow people to sort their timeline in one of two ways. The options are now available on iOS, the web, and Android but Twiter isn't saying how long the test will run for.

The change will allow people to sort their Twitter Communities timelines either by the most relevant, or latest tweets. This mirrors the same options that are available for the main timeline feed and gives users more control over how tweets from inside Communities are presented. Those who like the algorithm can use it, while those who prefer the old-fashioned reverse chronological timeline can choose that option instead.

a new way to view your Communities timeline: sort Tweets by For you (most relevant to you) or Latest (most recent)—the choice is yours!

we’re testing this on iOS, Android, and web to see if it improves your Communities experience 🤞 let us know what you think pic.twitter.com/ygWXfBxbQf — Twitter Communities (@HiCommunities) June 1, 2022

Communities effectively give people a separate timeline in which only people who are part of that community can converse. Think of Communities as your own private Twitter and you'll get the idea, with each one based around a particular theme or subject chosen by its creator.

This change, like Communities themselves, requires that people use the official Twitter app to read tweets. Unfortunately, many would argue that the best iPhone app for doing that isn't made by Twitter but rather a third-party developer. The App Store is full of great Twitter apps, but none of them have access to Communities, let alone this latest timeline test.