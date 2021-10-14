Twitter wants to put ads into your replies and it's as bad as it sounds

Twitter is testing putting ads directly into conversations — with ads appearing after the first, third, and eighth reply.

Revenue Product Lead Bruce Falck made the announcement via a thread on Twitter, saying that the move will be rolling out to iOS and Android devices globally. It appears the ads will be personalized to the topic being discussed, with Twitter believing that the ads will add value to the conversation rather than detracting from it.

Starting today, we’re trying something different and testing a new ad format in Tweet conversations. If you’re a part of this test (which is global; on iOS & Android only), you’ll see ads after the first, third or eighth reply under a Tweet. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/kvIGeYt2vp — bruce.falck() 🦗 (@boo) October 13, 2021

Falck went on to say that things are still being tested and that we should expect layouts and other aspects of the test to change over the next few months.

We'll test different frequencies, layouts, contextually relevant ads, different insertion points, etc. And we'll examine our learnings and figure out if it's something we want to make permanent

Further tweets explained exactly why the move is being made, with Falck saying that Twitter is "excited about trying this out for our advertisers," going on to say that the company is "eager to explore how it could open the door for additional opportunities to reward Tweet authors and creators."

Predictably, the response to the move hasn't been positive, at least among users. It's likely ad buyers will be keener to see the test succeed, however.

