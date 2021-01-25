Twitter today launched Birdwatch, a new feature of sorts, that allows users to flag and add notes to tweets that they believe help share misinformation.

Essentially a crowdsourced fix for the misinformation problem Twitter has been battling for years, Birdwatch is initially a separate website to Twitter, but the social network says that the idea is to eventually make things like notes related to tweets visible to all.

Birdwatch allows people to identify information in Tweets they believe is misleading and write notes that provide informative context. We believe this approach has the potential to respond quickly when misleading information spreads, adding context that people trust and find valuable. Eventually we aim to make notes visible directly on Tweets for the global Twitter audience, when there is consensus from a broad and diverse set of contributors.

Notably, it seems that Twitter isn't at all convinced that Birdwatch is the way forward. In the very post announcing Birdwatch, Twitter goes on to say that this crowd-sourced method is "a model worth trying."

We know this might be messy and have problems at times, but we believe this is a model worth trying. We invite you to learn alongside as we continue to explore different ways of addressing a common problem.

Jack Dorsey and co definitely don't know how to instill confidence, do they?

You can head over to the Birdwatch site and see the whole thing for yourself. So long as you're in the United States, that is. Misinformation in the rest of the world is just fine, apparently.