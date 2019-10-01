If you haven't suffered any form of abuse on Twitter you're in a minority, and Twitter seems to know that. After successfully testing a new DM abuse filter the social network says that it's rolling it out to everyone.

We tested, and turns out filters help you cut through the noise to find gems. Who knew. So we’re rolling out this filter to everyone on iOS, Android, and web!

From now on users will see an option to read filtered mesages right in the DM Message Requests menu. That's where you normally find those random DMs that come from people you've never heard of talking about things that aren't fit for a family show. With this new move, Twitter is automatically hiding those messages – if you don't want to see them, you never need to.

You can see exactly how the new feature works in the GIF posted by the Twitter Support account above. It's important to note that the DM requests will still arrive, and all of them can be accessed easily should you want to. And you'll still receive a DM notification, too. Oh, and this is only going to work with the official Twitter app. Third-party apps are a no-go, at least for now.

Apps like Facebook Messenger already do similar things with new message requests kept at arm's reach. Whether this move will actually help the abuse problem that Twitter seems incapable of fixing is anyone's guess at this point, but if you receive unwanted DMs this is surely a step in the right direction.