Two of Apple's manufacturing partners are reportedly trying to secure funding that would allow them to increase their manufacturing capabilities in Vietnam. Goertek and Luxshare are the companies in question, with the move said to be partly down to Apple's wish to move away from its reliance on China.

The report, from The Information and via Apple Insider, says that components sourced in China would be shipped to Vietnam before being turned into AirPods. The reason? Vietnamese labor costs just a third of Chinese labor.

With Apple having reportedly asked part suppliers to help Goertek during an AirPods and Lightning cable manufacturing trial last July it seems likely that it was a success. Following that trial, Apple seems keen to move as much manufacturing out of China as possible.

Both Goertek and Luxshare are riding the crest of an AirPods-shaped wave and will likely do all they can to make sure that continues.