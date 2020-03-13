What you need to know
- Two more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at Apple's Cork Campus.
- That makes for a total of three after the discovery of one case on March 10.
- Staff have been told to self-isolate and the office is being deep cleaned.
A further two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at Apple's Holyhill campus in Cork, Ireland.
According to Echo Live
Two more cases of the coronavirus Covid-19 have been detected at the Apple headquarters in Hollyhill, according to sources.
The two new cases brings the total of Covid-19 cases at Apple HQ to three as the number of cases across Ireland reached more than 70 in recent days.
Sources told The Echo that two new cases have been detected after the first was confirmed on March 10.
As per the previous case, staff members are being told to self-isolate and work from home to prevent the spread of the virus. One member of staff described the situation as "alarming".
Apple had also previously confirmed that it was working with the Health Service Executive and following their lead. A previous statement read:
"One of our employees in Cork has been confirmed to have Covid-19.
"We are closely coordinating with the local health authorities who feel the risk to others is low, and the individual remains in self-isolation.
As a precaution, we have asked some of our team members to stay at home while we work with the Health and Safety Executive to assess the situation. We are continuing to regularly deep clean all our offices and stores and will take all necessary precautions in accordance with guidance from health authorities."
Ireland has recorded more than 70 cases of the virus and St Patrick's day celebrations have been canceled in the country.
Given that Apple's Cork operation controls distribution and sales throughout Europe, as well as customer service, further cases and isolation could have a knock-on effect for Apple's entire European operation. There is no indication that the office will close as a result.
