Apple has shared two new Apple Arcade ads to YouTube with several games shown off. Oceanhorn 2 is the real winner, with air time in both videos and one dedicated to the title. The main ad is titled "A new world to play in" and shows multiple people playing different Apple Arcade games on iPhones and iPads as they go about their lives. Games including LEGO Builder's Journey and What The Golf? join the aforementioned Oceanhorn 2 and many more. It's a great watch and one that feels distinctly Apple throughout.