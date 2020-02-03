What you need to know
- Two new Apple Arcade ads are available on YouTube.
- One shows Oceanhorn 2 during a livestream of sorts.
- The other highlights multiple games including LEGO Builder's Journey.
Apple has shared two new Apple Arcade ads to YouTube with several games shown off. Oceanhorn 2 is the real winner, with air time in both videos and one dedicated to the title.
The main ad is titled "A new world to play in" and shows multiple people playing different Apple Arcade games on iPhones and iPads as they go about their lives. Games including LEGO Builder's Journey and What The Golf? join the aforementioned Oceanhorn 2 and many more. It's a great watch and one that feels distinctly Apple throughout.
The second video centers entirely on Oceanhorn and sees our main protagonist playing the game and livestreaming it for us to see. It's a great way of breaking the fourth wall and shows the game off to the fullest. Oceanhorn 2 is the closest thing to a Zelda game you're going to enjoy outside of a Nintendo console.
Apple Arcade is available as a $4.99 per month suscription, with all games coming free of ads and in-app purchases.
Now if you'll excuse me, I'm off to dive back into Oceanhorn 2. Hopefullly nobody is expecting any more work from me today!
