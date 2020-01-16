Accessory maker UAG has announced two new sets of AirPods and AirPods Pro cases, starting with the Silicone Collection.

As that name might suggest, these cases are made of silicone and are soft to the touch. There's also a detachable carabiner for attaching it to your bag or whatever you like, and they're available in multiple colors including Black/Orange, Orange/Dark Grey, Olive Drab/Orange, and Black/Black.

The full feature list reads:

Soft-Touch Silicone

Drop Tested // MIL STD 8105G

Dustproof, Water-resistant

Unobstructed functionality for wireless charging

Detachable carabiner for easy clip access

UAG's new Silicone Collection cases cost $29.95 and are a great, colorful way to keep your AirPods and AirPods Pro safe and sound.

If you're looking for something a little more sturdy, the Hardshell Collection is where it's at. Versions for AirPods and AirPods Pro are again available, but there's only one color to choose from – Black/Orange. It does look pretty great, though.