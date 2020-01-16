What you need to know
- UAG has announced new AirPods and AirPods Pro cases.
- There are silicone and hardshell options to choose from.
- They start at $29.95.
Accessory maker UAG has announced two new sets of AirPods and AirPods Pro cases, starting with the Silicone Collection.
As that name might suggest, these cases are made of silicone and are soft to the touch. There's also a detachable carabiner for attaching it to your bag or whatever you like, and they're available in multiple colors including Black/Orange, Orange/Dark Grey, Olive Drab/Orange, and Black/Black.
The full feature list reads:
- Soft-Touch Silicone
- Drop Tested // MIL STD 8105G
- Dustproof, Water-resistant
- Unobstructed functionality for wireless charging
- Detachable carabiner for easy clip access
UAG's new Silicone Collection cases cost $29.95 and are a great, colorful way to keep your AirPods and AirPods Pro safe and sound.
If you're looking for something a little more sturdy, the Hardshell Collection is where it's at. Versions for AirPods and AirPods Pro are again available, but there's only one color to choose from – Black/Orange. It does look pretty great, though.
Again, the full feature list includes a carabiner and this time there's a Lighting port plug, too.
- Hard TPU exterior
- Soft-touch silicone interior
- Lighting port plug to protect from dust and water intrusion
- Rugged Weatherproof Protection
- Drop Tested // MIL STD 8105G
- Dustproof, Water-resistant
- Detachable Carabiner Included
- Wireless Charging compatible (2nd gen device)
The Hardshell Collection cases cost $39.95, so you're paying a little more for that added protection. If that's important to you this is definitely the way to go.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple's A14 CPU could be comparable in performance to some MacBook Pros
Apple's iPhone 12 will likely ship with the A14 processor beating at its heart. And it's going to be super fast according to one report.
A Smash Direct on January 16 has brought a newcomer!
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
Got a Wyze camera with people detection? Not anymore you don't!
Following Apple's acquisition of Seattle AI company Xnor.ai, the company's people detection software is no longer available on Wyze cameras.
Juice up your iPhone and AirPods 2 together with one charging stand
Skip the tangle of cords on your nightstand and charge your iPhone and AirPods with a single elegant stand.