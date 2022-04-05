The company has released a pre-alpha trailer showing off 5v5 PvP matches with classic maps like Border and Bank:

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six is coming to mobile! Explore a diverse roster of Operators and destructible environments in classic maps like Bank and Border. Experience Rainbow Six Mobile: a competitive multiplayer, first-person tactical shooter. Play as an Attacker or Defender in PvP matches and face intense close-quarter combat while making timely tactical decisions.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six is coming to mobile, based on the smash-hit Rainbow Six Siege for PC and console.

Bank and Border are the first two confirmed maps, with future updates to include more maps. The developer also confirmed the first five defending and attacking operators, again with more characters on the way.

As noted, the game is coming to both Android and iOS and could be one of the best iPhone games in recent memory if it lives up to the hype and the success of its AAA big-brother.

The Rainbow Six Mobile Dev team, based in Montreal, is an independent team focused solely on the mobile experience, in an open letter the team stated:

At first glance, many people might see Rainbow Six Mobile and think it looks incredibly similar to Siege, which is great! At its heart, Rainbow Six Mobile is a competitive and tactical FPS game with two teams of 5 – Attackers and Defenders. While the core gameplay, characters, and maps may share similarities with Siege, we've rebuilt everything from the ground up with mobile usability in mind. We have put a lot of work under the hood to adapt the Siege experience for mobile devices. This includes an entirely new gameplay control system developed specifically for mobile and extensive optimization of the UI and in-game visual presentation.

Live closed alpha tests are to begin in the next few weeks and players are able to sign up to help with the program.

You can read more information and sign up here.