Apple has today announced it will reopen 33 Apple stores in the UK on June 15 following government easing of the COVId-19 lockdown.

As The Independent reports:

Apple has just unveiled its plans for re-opening all 32 Apple Stores in England, and one in Northern Ireland on Monday, 15 June. The remaining five UK Apple Stores in Scotland and Wales are planned to re-open when restrictions in those countries allow.

In a statement Apple said

"We're excited to begin welcoming visitors back to our stores in England and Northern Ireland on Monday. We've missed our customers and look forward to offering our support. With many working and learning from home we look forward to providing the service and support they need, whether that be picking up a new product or getting help with one they already own. Our newly reopened stores have significant safety procedures including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings to ensure customers and employees continue to stay healthy. Our social distance protocol means a limited number of visitors in the store at one time so there may be a delay for walk-in customers. For more ways to shop and additional information on these new guidelines and store hours, please visit apple.com/retail. "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19 and those working around the clock to treat, study and contain its spread."

As per other store openings, measures such as temperature checks, social distancing and the wearing of masks (provided) will be in force. Apple has not updated the store pages of all of its UK stores yet, however, some stores are returning to their full, normal working hours, rather than special hours as we've seen elsewhere.

5 stores in Scotland and Wales remain closed, as government lockdown restrictions remain more stringent.

As stores reopen, Today At Apple sessions will not be running, but Genius Bar services for repairs and support will be available.