What you need to know
- The new Apple TV 4K will be officially released on Friday, May 21.
- That is unless you're an Argos customer in the UK.
- The store is telling users to come and get their pre-orders and is already offering same-day collection.
UK retailer Argos appears to have jumped the gun on the Apple TV 4K launch, giving out pre-orders to customers early and offering same-day collection from today.
Yesterday we told you how one lucky customer had received their Apple TV 4K delivery a couple of days early. Apparently, the official release date of May 21 was more of a guideline, as UK retailer Argos is offering customers the chance to collect pre-orders already, and is also advertising same-day collection.
One UK Twitter user @ApplWatcher noted the device was showing on the Argos website as available, the listing stating "Order now, collect right away".
At least one iMore reader, who asked not to be named, has confirmed to us that they have received a notification from Argos stating that their order was ready for collection and that they were able to go to the store and pick up their order. They also sent us these pictures to confirm successful collection:
In what was apparently a stroke of genius, our reader had canceled a previous order from Apple and made a reservation with Argos because of its shorter delivery time, obviously unaware they would in fact end up getting their device a day early.
iMore has confirmed on the Argos website that multiple stores are offering the new Apple TV as available to collect today, either later this afternoon or "right away".
Apple announced its Apple TV 4K at its Spring Loaded April Event, confirming earlier this week the official release date was Friday, May 21. From that report
Apple today confirmed that the new M1 iMac, M1 iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K will be available in retail stores around the world starting this Friday, May 21.
Apple also confirmed that those who placed pre-orders quickly will begin receiving their new kit on the same day.
With more than 99 percent of worldwide Apple Store locations open as of Friday, visitors will be able to experience the full line of new products in person with help from an Apple Specialist.
