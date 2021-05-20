UK retailer Argos appears to have jumped the gun on the Apple TV 4K launch, giving out pre-orders to customers early and offering same-day collection from today.

Yesterday we told you how one lucky customer had received their Apple TV 4K delivery a couple of days early. Apparently, the official release date of May 21 was more of a guideline, as UK retailer Argos is offering customers the chance to collect pre-orders already, and is also advertising same-day collection.

One UK Twitter user @ApplWatcher noted the device was showing on the Argos website as available, the listing stating "Order now, collect right away".

At least one iMore reader, who asked not to be named, has confirmed to us that they have received a notification from Argos stating that their order was ready for collection and that they were able to go to the store and pick up their order. They also sent us these pictures to confirm successful collection: