What you need to know
- Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister has expressed his anger over Apple's decision to show Crimea and Sevastopol as Russian territories.
- Vadym Prystaiko took to Twitter to criticize the move.
- The change only affects users of iOS who live in Russia.
Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister has blasted Apple over its decision to show Crimea and Sevastopol as Russian territories in its iOS Maps and Weather apps.
Yesterday, November 27, it emerged that Apple had amended the regions of Crimea and Sevastopol, so that they appear as Russian territories when using Maps and Weather. The change only affects users living in Russia, similar to other previous regional changes Apple has made to iOS, for example, its decision to remove the flag of Taiwan from the emoji keyboard in Hong Kong and China.
The annexation of Crimea by Russia is an extremely controversial subject in the region. Russia's claim of ownership is not recognized by the majority of the international community, including the EU and the US. The conflict has killed more than 13,000 people.
Taking to Twitter in the wake of the news, Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister told Apple "global politics is not your strong side."
Let me explain in your terms, @Apple. Imagine you're crying out that your design & ideas, years of work & piece of your heart are stolen by your worst enemy but then smb ignorant doesn't give a damn about your pain. That's how it feels when you call #Crimea a 🇷🇺 land.— Vadym Prystaiko (@VPrystaiko) November 27, 2019
He went on to say:
Phones are great products. Seriously, though, @Apple, please, please, stick to high-tech and entertainment. Global politics is not your strong side. #CrimeaIsUkraine
Apple had been in talks with Russia for several months over what the Russian government described as an "inaccuracy" in its maps. Apple had initially suggested it could label the territory as undefined, neither part of Russia or Ukraine. Now it seems Apple has complied with the Russian demands to label the territory (at least to Russian users) as part of Russia.
Jony Ive has been removed from Apple's leadership page
Having first walked through the door in 1992, Jony Ive is now out of Apple. After it was confirmed earlier this year that he would be leaving Apple, his profile has now been removed from Apple's leadership page.
The SmartDesk 2 is a high-quality standing desk on sale for Black Friday!
The SmartDesk 2 makes working all day long a lot more comfortable. Check out our review.
LAUT's Pearl Series iPhone cases are slim, tough, and fashion-forward
LAUT's Pearl Series cases look three-dimensional but are totally smooth to the touch. While this case is not the most heavy-duty case you can buy, nor the slimmest, it strikes a nice balance between them resulting in a trim but protective case.
iPhone 11 Pro Max: 4 colors, time for you to choose
The iPhone 11 Pro Max, like the iPhone 11 Pro, feature four colors, Space Gray, Silver, Gold, and new for this year, Midnight Green. Here's a look at each color and which one we like the best and why.