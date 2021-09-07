Ahead of Apple's rumored iPhone 13 launch, UK mobile, TV, and broadband provider Sky is teasing 'the next generation' on its website, offering customers exclusive access to a deal if they sign up before September 14.

Sky's website states:

The next generation is about to land Sign up now to be the first to get all the info on the upcoming big announcement. Register before 14 September to get access to an exclusive Sky Mobile offer

Signing up gives users a message that simply states "All done. Thanks for registering your interest. Keep an eye on your inbox to get access to our exclusive offer."

September 14 is the rumored date of Apple's iPhone 13 event, where it will reportedly announce the successor to iPhone 12, currently the company's best iPhone. Interestingly, Sky's Ts and Cs at the bottom of the page also notes a series of deals on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11, offering them with big monthly savings. The deals expire on September 16, possibly indicating the company is anticipating a change in price when the new phone is announced.

According to The Express, code within the site's webpage also contains references to iPhone 13.

Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone this month, featuring a new internal processor, upgraded screen for the pro models, and a series of camera upgrades.