What you need to know
- An ultra-rare pair of Apple sneakers are up for auction in Dallas next month.
- Apple sneakers were made exclusively for employees in the 1990s.
- The auction is going down on March 24, 2020, in Dallas, TX.
An ultra-rare pair of Apple sneakers are going up for auction in Dallas next month, and they could be yours for probably quite a lot of money.
The Heritage Auctions lot is for a pair of 'Apple Computer Sneakers, late 20th century'. They're a size 9 1/2 and the description states:
These sneakers were produced by Apple exclusively for their employees in the early 1990s.
As you can see from the picture, they are worn, and have discoloration to the edges and "mild surface soiling".
As reported by Just collecting, the sneakers were made in partnership with Adidas as prototypes in the 1990s, and only a handful are thought to have survived. This is only the second pair that has been confirmed to exist.
A pair of these were found and auctioned back in 2016, and whilst they were given an estimated price of $30,000, they didn't hit that target.
As mentioned the auction will take place in Dallas, Texas on March 24. However, you can submit bids by proxy from March 3. During that 25 day period, you'll be able to submit a secret maximum bid, which will compete with the live bids on the day.
You can check out the full listing over at Heritage Auctions!
Apple memorabilia tends to do quite well at auction. A few years back, The Henry Ford museum bought an Apple-1, hand-built by Steve Wozniak for $905,000. Don't expect that from these sneakers though.
