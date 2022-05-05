Ulysses 26 gains a text counter, new publishing workflow, and more

What you need to know
- Ulysses 26 is now available for download in the App Store.
- Ulysses 26 supports more blogs than before as well as a new publishing flow.
- Users of Ulysses can now also see a counter of how many characters, words, or paragraphs have been written.
The hugely popular writing app Ulysses has a new update out and it brings with it the usual bug fixes alongside three new feature changes. You can download the latest Ulysses 26 release from the App Store now.
At the top of the list of new features is an "editor counter" that counts characters, words, or paragraphs and then displays a number in the corner of the window. It doesn't sound like a game-changing feature, but if you're someone who has a target to meet — whether self or editor-imposed! — this can be a big deal. The number will always be there, ready to be checked. Ulysses has always been one of the best Mac text editors, but this little tweak makes it so much better for a ton of people.
Ulysses 26 also now features an optimized publishing flow with "dedicated buttons for quick access to publishing." The developers have also moved the publishing preview to make things clearer.
Finally, this new update also adds support for more blogs and an improved WordPress setup flow thanks to the use of the modern REST API.
Those who already have the Ulysses app installed should now see the version 26 update available in the App Store. Everyone else can download it for free on iPhone and iPad as well as the Mac. A 14-day free trial is offered with a subscription costing $5.99 per month or $49.99 per year.
