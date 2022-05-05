Ulysses 26 gains a text counter, new publishing workflow, and more

The hugely popular writing app Ulysses has a new update out and it brings with it the usual bug fixes alongside three new feature changes. You can download the latest Ulysses 26 release from the App Store now.

At the top of the list of new features is an "editor counter" that counts characters, words, or paragraphs and then displays a number in the corner of the window. It doesn't sound like a game-changing feature, but if you're someone who has a target to meet — whether self or editor-imposed! — this can be a big deal. The number will always be there, ready to be checked. Ulysses has always been one of the best Mac text editors, but this little tweak makes it so much better for a ton of people.