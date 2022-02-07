What you need to know
- Ulysses 25 is now available for download from the App Store.
- Ulysses 25 for iPhone and iPad now supports third-party fonts on iPhone and iPad.
- Mac users can enjoy interface changes.
The hugely popular writing app Ulysses has been updated to release number 25, adding new features and interface changes to iPhone, iPad, and Mac versions.
Available for download from the App Store now, the updated Ulysses brings support for third-party fonts to both the iPhone and iPad for the first time. Apps like Creative Cloud can now be used to install third-party fonts for use in your writing projects.
On iPad and iPhone, Ulysses now supports third-party font apps like Creative Cloud or iFont. So if you have these apps installed on your devices, you're now able to make use of the provided fonts in the Ulysses editor for writing.
A new look for the iPhone's library is also included, while Mac users will also notice a revamped writing goals interface that makes it easier to recognize when a goal has only a small amount of progress towards it.
Those who already have Ulysses installed can download the update via the App Store's update mechanism now. Everyone else can download it afresh — Ulysses is a free download with a subscription available in both monthly and annual forms.
Ulysses has long been one of the best Mac apps for writers of all types and updates like this are always welcome. They might not make big sweeping changes to anyone's writing workflow but things like third-party font support are bit quality of life improvements that go a long way.
