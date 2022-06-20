Ulysses just added a feature that'll have you flipping tables

Ulysses has been updated with support for a feature that people have long been asking for — you can now create, edit, import, export, and publish tables for the first time.

The new feature addition comes via Ulysses 27, an update that is now in the App Store and ready to go. The update itself makes a number of improvements across the board in terms of fixes for things like WordPress integration, but it's the tables that are sure to get the most attention. The Ulysses 27 release notes have all the details.

Ok, seriously: Tables! TABLES!!! It took some time, but Ulysses now features full table support on all devices. Create, edit, import, export, publish, you name it. Tables are easy to use and nice to look at. Like… really nice. Beautiful even. We believe this matters.

Tables created in Ulysses support headers as well as column alignment for any which way you like. You can also merge columns should the need arise, while captions are also part of the spec. The finished article looks pretty great, too!

Ta-dah! Believe it or not, but we’ve just added tables to Ulysses. Tables! TABLES!!! The update is already live, and here‘s everything that‘s in it:https://t.co/TO7PFbVjGt



Plus: We tried to fix all the WordPress issues introduced with Rest-API. 🤞

Happy writing! #tables pic.twitter.com/korQERf3qb — Ulysses Help (@ulyssesapp) June 20, 2022

You can learn more about the changes that are offered in this latest update in the release notes and those tables are going to make a huge difference to people who have been asking for them for a long, long time. They might have taken a while to get here, but they seem to have been worth the wait.

Ulysses is one of the best Mac writing apps and the fact it's also available on iPhone and iPad really is the icing on the cake. You can download the app from the App Store right now, while Mac users can head to the Mac App Store instead. While a free download, a $5.99 per month or $49.99 per year subscription is required.