Ulysses just added a feature that'll have you flipping tables

What you need to know
- Ulysses has a new version available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
- The new Ulysses 27 adds support for tables.
- Tables can be created, edited, exported, and more.
Ulysses has been updated with support for a feature that people have long been asking for — you can now create, edit, import, export, and publish tables for the first time.
The new feature addition comes via Ulysses 27, an update that is now in the App Store and ready to go. The update itself makes a number of improvements across the board in terms of fixes for things like WordPress integration, but it's the tables that are sure to get the most attention. The Ulysses 27 release notes have all the details.
Ok, seriously: Tables! TABLES!!! It took some time, but Ulysses now features full table support on all devices. Create, edit, import, export, publish, you name it. Tables are easy to use and nice to look at. Like… really nice. Beautiful even. We believe this matters.
Tables created in Ulysses support headers as well as column alignment for any which way you like. You can also merge columns should the need arise, while captions are also part of the spec. The finished article looks pretty great, too!
You can learn more about the changes that are offered in this latest update in the release notes and those tables are going to make a huge difference to people who have been asking for them for a long, long time. They might have taken a while to get here, but they seem to have been worth the wait.
Ulysses is one of the best Mac writing apps and the fact it's also available on iPhone and iPad really is the icing on the cake. You can download the app from the App Store right now, while Mac users can head to the Mac App Store instead. While a free download, a $5.99 per month or $49.99 per year subscription is required.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Are unfinished "Live Service" games becoming the norm for Nintendo?
Downloadable content is a difficult balance between providing a nice bonus and keeping your game relevant. But how far is too far?
Apple Pay Later just hit a roadblock in the UK thanks to new legislation
Apple Pay Later has hit a roadblock in the United Kingdom after the government announced plans to more tightly control the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) market.
Apple's boss-hating ad was one of the most popular on all of YouTube
Apple's famous Escape from the Office ad, part of its Apple at Work series, was one of the most popular ads on all of YouTube the company has confirmed. YouTube shared the top-ten ads from the last year, with Apple sitting in eighth place.
Never run out of juice when you carry a battery case for your iPhone 12
If you stay busy traveling or working long hours, that iPhone 12 battery just isn't enough for you to get you through a really long day. Never run out of juice when you keep it equipped with a handy battery case for extra charging on the go.