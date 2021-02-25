As reported by MacRumors , for the past few years, the 21.5-inch iMac has been unavailable when choosing a configuration with either a 512GB or 1TB SSD hard drive. All other configurations, however, still remain available to customers.

Certain configurations of the current 21.5-inch iMac are unavailable on the Apple Store website, fueling rumors that Apple may be close to releasing a completely redesigned version of their iconic desktop computer.

The outlet believes that the lack of availability is most likely due to a component shortage as opposed to Apple cutting down inventory ahead of a new iMac release. It does note, however, that Apple usually extends shipping times rather than making a certain configuration unavailable altogether.

Timing for a launch of the redesigned iMac remains unclear, so we'll have to hold tight to see whether we get an update or Apple's component shortage is resolved for the current models. It's quite rare for Mac configurations to be completely unavailable for ordering, with Apple usually just pushing shipping estimates out significantly in cases of component shortages or stock drawdowns ahead of updates.

Both Bloomberg and Jon Prosser have pointed to Apple releasing a redesigned iMac at some point this year, with Prosser saying that the new iMac will come in the same color lineup as the current iPad Air.