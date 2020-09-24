Unbox Therapy has dropped a video that is currently #1 on trending. In the video, Lew unboxes the official Apple Mask that is currently rolling out to Apple employees over the world.

"The Apple engineers went to the drawing board to build a better mask. Apple actually designed their very own mask for their employees in store to wear. They actually have a couple different versions."

In true Apple fashion, the unboxing experience is like any other Apple product - detailed, and very simple for the user.

"We have what looks like a serial number, definitely an item number, a lot number, and production date. So, just like everything else Apple, tremendously detailed stuff over here and an unboxing experience unlike anything you would expect for a reuseable face mask. Even on the back - Designed by Apple in California, Assembled in China."

The mask includes an adapter that allows someone to loop the mask around their head instead of behind their ears.

"First thing we see is a little attachment, a little adapter actually to hold the mask on at the back of the head."

It appears that each employee receives a box of five masks which, for a full-time employee, would last them about a month.

"Each one of these boxes which an employee would receive would actually include what looks like five of these masks, and they are not one time use. Each mask is capable of being worn five times for up to eight hours each time."

As far as fit goes, Lew says that the mask felt very secure, an easy step up from the surgical masks that many are seen wearing around right now.

"It feels very secure. As far as breathing is concerned, I'd say it's fairly comparable (to a surgical mask) but I definitely feel more sealed off than a standard surgical mask."

The Apple Mask is currently only available to Apple employees, and it is currently unclear if Apple plans to eventually make the mask available for purchase to the public. The company reportedly also has a clear variant of the mask that helps employees to communicate with the deaf community.

You can check out the Apple Mask unboxing below: