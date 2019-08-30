Untitled Goose Game is a stealth game from House House and published by Panic. On September 20, 2019, it will release on Nintendo Switch, Windows, and macOS. You will be able to purchase it digitally via the Nintendo eShop for the Nintendo Switch or buy it on the Epic Games Store for PC and Mac.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a goose running around and torturing people? Well, now you have the chance to live out that dream. In the same vein as Goat Simulator, Untitled Goose Game allows you to take on the role of a hilarious goose who goes around completing missions simply to mess with people. This will involve things such as sneaking up on unsuspecting victims, stealing their things, chasing children, and hiding in the foliage. It's the perfect game for anyone with a good sense of humor who secretly (or not so secretly) loves toying with others.

We're happy to learn that Untitled Goose Game is the actual title and not just a placeholder. It perfectly adds to the humor of this random Switch game. Many people have been interested in this game for a while now as it's been in development for three years. We're excited to finally see it get a release date. It will be playable in eleven languages for plenty of people to enjoy.