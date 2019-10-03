What you need to know
Reports today are suggesting that Nintendo, Mac and PC smash-hit Untitled Goose Game may be winging its way to mobile one day. According to reports developer Panic is "chewing on" the idea of bringing the game to mobile.
The report via Cult of Mac notes the immense success of Untitled Goose Game on both PC and Mac, and its recent release on Nintendo Switch.
Over on Twitter, Panic employee Cabel Sasser said this in response to a question about bringing the game to mobile:
We're still chewing on this. It'll take a lot of design work to make a version that works good for touch controls!— Cabel (@cabel) October 1, 2019
It would certainly make sense for Panic to try and capitalise on the immense popularity of Untitled Goose Game by bringing it to mobile. The challenge here however would be trying to create an intuitive set of touch controls to the title.
