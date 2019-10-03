Reports today are suggesting that Nintendo, Mac and PC smash-hit Untitled Goose Game may be winging its way to mobile one day. According to reports developer Panic is "chewing on" the idea of bringing the game to mobile.

The report via Cult of Mac notes the immense success of Untitled Goose Game on both PC and Mac, and its recent release on Nintendo Switch.

Over on Twitter, Panic employee Cabel Sasser said this in response to a question about bringing the game to mobile: