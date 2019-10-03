What you need to know
- Untitled Goose Game is currently the number one game in Nintendo's eShop.
- The game is seemingly more popular than Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening.
- You can get Untitled Goose Game from the Nintendo eShop for $20.
There's no game out right now that's being talked about more than Untitled Goose Game. Not only has the title earned glowing reviews, but it has spawned a world of memes, bringing the internet together like no other waterfowl in history.
Just how popular is Untitled Goose Game? Well, it's currently the top-selling title in Nintendo's eShop, besting games like The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Minecraft. Clearly, people get a kick out of seeing a mischievous goose wreak havoc.
I can’t believe we’ve done this.— Cabel (@cabel) October 1, 2019
As of today, Goose is #1 the in USA. pic.twitter.com/SNjsncW0Hs
So many of today's games task players with becoming the hero and saving the world. Untitled Goose Game turns the tables and puts players in control of a belligerent goose. The goal is to then cause as much trouble as possible.
Apparently, Untitled Goose Game started out as a joke, making its rise even more impressive. The premise sounds honking absurd: How can this game actually be fun? Against all odds, developers House House have executed an endlessly charming game, and gamers are responding in kind with their wallets.
The game's popularity could see it eventually come to even more platforms in the future, including Xbox, PS4, and mobile. Untitled Goose Game is currently available for PC, Mac, and Nintendo Switch for $20.
Honk honk
Untitled Goose Game
Take control of a belligerent goose and cause as much trouble as you can in one of 2019's most surprising games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.