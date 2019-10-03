Just how popular is Untitled Goose Game? Well, it's currently the top-selling title in Nintendo's eShop, besting games like The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Minecraft. Clearly, people get a kick out of seeing a mischievous goose wreak havoc.

There's no game out right now that's being talked about more than Untitled Goose Game. Not only has the title earned glowing reviews, but it has spawned a world of memes , bringing the internet together like no other waterfowl in history.

I can’t believe we’ve done this. As of today, Goose is #1 the in USA. pic.twitter.com/SNjsncW0Hs

So many of today's games task players with becoming the hero and saving the world. Untitled Goose Game turns the tables and puts players in control of a belligerent goose. The goal is to then cause as much trouble as possible.

Apparently, Untitled Goose Game started out as a joke, making its rise even more impressive. The premise sounds honking absurd: How can this game actually be fun? Against all odds, developers House House have executed an endlessly charming game, and gamers are responding in kind with their wallets.

The game's popularity could see it eventually come to even more platforms in the future, including Xbox, PS4, and mobile. Untitled Goose Game is currently available for PC, Mac, and Nintendo Switch for $20.