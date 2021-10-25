As reported by The Information, two people with knowledge of the United States Department of Justice's investigation into Apple said that it is very likely the institution will bring an antitrust lawsuit against the technology giant.

According to the report, the investigation has spanned Apple, its partners, its customers, and even its competitors:

Apple so far has avoided the worst outcome in its U.S. legal battle with Epic Games, but its antitrust woes remain. In the last several months the U.S. Department of Justice has accelerated its two-year-old antitrust probe of the iPhone maker, according to two people with knowledge of the investigation, increasing the likelihood of a lawsuit. Since summer, there has been a flurry of activity on the investigation as DOJ lawyers have asked Apple and its customers and competitors questions about how the company maintains its strict control over the iPhone, the people said. That includes a new round of subpoenas sent to Apple's business partners over the summer, according to people familiar with the matter.

The report comes soon after Apple finished its high-profile court case against Epic Games in which the company hailed the outcome as a resounding victory. Then, it immediately filed an appeal along with Epic Games to further its own position:

Notice is hereby given that Defendant Apple Inc. appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from the final judgment and order of permanent injunction entered on September 10, 2021 (Dkts. 813 & 816), as well as all rulings, orders, findings, and conclusions leading up to that judgment and order, including but not limited to those set forth in the Rule 52 Order After Trial on the Merits (Dkt. 812).

If an antitrust lawsuit from the Department of Justice is on the way, it's currently unclear when it will be announced.