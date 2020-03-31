US grocery chain is getting contactless support, meaning you'll be able to shop there using your iPhone.

As reported by AppleInsider:

A post on Reddit by user Gabriel2790 shows a picture of an internal document. "Contactless payments are coming to our store! What does that mean," asks the document "The most commonly known forms of contactless payment are Apple Pay and Android Pay." The document goes on to explain how customers will be able to use mobile phones, smartwatches, and contactless credit and debit cards, as well as what cashiers can expect from the transaction. At the bottom of the document, it shows that the store in question will receive the ability to accept contactless payments on March 31, 2020.

The news is undoubtedly a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will hopefully limit the spread of the virus both through the transfer of cash and contact with payment terminals and cashiers. The report claims that it is unclear whether all Publix stores are receiving this update immediately, or whether it is a gradual rollout. According to AppleInsider, Publix's point-of-sale terminals only require a software update to enable the feature.

Many stores and outlets are encouraging customers to shop using contactless and Apple Pay where possible because of the aforementioned benefits. Recently, UK authorities announced that it would be increasing the contactless payment limit from £30 to £45, further increasing contactless purchasing power for iPhone users where Apple Pay isn't available.