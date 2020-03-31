What you need to know
- Publix is rolling out contactless support.
- The reported day suggests contactless payment will be available from today, March 31.
- It means you'll be able to pay using your iPhone or Watch, however specific Apple Pay support is not mentioned.
US grocery chain is getting contactless support, meaning you'll be able to shop there using your iPhone.
As reported by AppleInsider:
A post on Reddit by user Gabriel2790 shows a picture of an internal document. "Contactless payments are coming to our store! What does that mean," asks the document "The most commonly known forms of contactless payment are Apple Pay and Android Pay."
The document goes on to explain how customers will be able to use mobile phones, smartwatches, and contactless credit and debit cards, as well as what cashiers can expect from the transaction. At the bottom of the document, it shows that the store in question will receive the ability to accept contactless payments on March 31, 2020.
The news is undoubtedly a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will hopefully limit the spread of the virus both through the transfer of cash and contact with payment terminals and cashiers. The report claims that it is unclear whether all Publix stores are receiving this update immediately, or whether it is a gradual rollout. According to AppleInsider, Publix's point-of-sale terminals only require a software update to enable the feature.
Many stores and outlets are encouraging customers to shop using contactless and Apple Pay where possible because of the aforementioned benefits. Recently, UK authorities announced that it would be increasing the contactless payment limit from £30 to £45, further increasing contactless purchasing power for iPhone users where Apple Pay isn't available.
Charge your iPhone quickly with the Anker PowerWave II Stand
Anker's wireless charging stand is fast, effective, and charges vertically or horizontally.
Zoom's pre-installation script workaround in macOS 'very shady'
In another blow to Zoom's security and privacy record, it has emerged that Zoom has some "very shady" methods for installing itself on your Mac.
The new Fitbit Charge 4 brings built-in GPS to your wrist for just $150
The Fitbit Charge 4 is the first new product to be released since Fitbit’s announced acquisition with Google, and while it’s a fairly minor update, the Charge 3 foundation was already really solid. From built-in GPS, Activity Zone Minutes, and more, here’s what’s new!
Grab one of these cheap cases for your iPhone 11 right now
Ordered your new iPhone 11? Great, now you need a case for it. Check out this list of affordable cases we rounded up that'll keep your iPhone looking fresh and protected.