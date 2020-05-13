Uta is taking contact tracing into its own hands and has tasked a social media startup to build its app, according to a report by CNBC. The app, called Healthy Together, has been downloaded by 45,000 people in the state so far.

The app was built by Twenty, a social media startup who was contracted by the state of Utah. According to Utahpolicy.com, the state spent $2.75 million for the app's development and will continue to pay $300,000 per month in maintenance fees.

The app, unlike Apple and Google's solution, uses both Bluetooth and GPS to track potential exposure between two people. Apple and Google's approach has been to limit the technology to Bluetooth, a more privacy-centric solution. Twenty says, however, that users are in control of sharing their data and that all data is deleted after thirty days.

Twenty apparently plans to sell the app and backend to other states as well as private companies for contact tracing purposes.