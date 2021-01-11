M-200Source: V-MODA

  • You can already place your order.
  • The headphones are $499.99.
  • First orders go out in 6-8 weeks.

V-MODA has announced its first Bluetooth (5.0) active noise-canceling headphones. The M-200 ANC offers in-app sound control, six EQ presets, and more. The headphones are available to order beginning today, January 11, and cost $499.99.

The M-200 ANC work with the official V-MODA app, which provides various customization tools. From here, you can adjust the bass, mids, trebles, and highs with ease. The in-app EQ control offers six EQ presets, and the 10 different noise cancellation levels let you decide how much outside disturbances to mix with the sound.

According to Luca Bolognesi, VP of Marketing Technology of V-MODA:

With this new release, we are propelling ourselves into a new generation of headphones that are unlike anything we've ever done before and into the V-MODA of the future. We're thrilled to be introducing our customers to a brand-new kind of ANC headphone where they can fully customize their listening experience, as well as the physical build and design of the headphones they're wearing.

The M-200 ANC offers two hours of wireless playback between changes when ANC is activated. With USB-C fast-charging, a 10-minute charge provides you with 1.5 hours of additional hours. Other noted features include:

  • Driver Size: 40mm - perfect driver-to-housing ratio for an optimal sound reflection and high-quality sound that packs a punch
  • Driver Build: Neodymium magnets with CCAW (copper-clad aluminum wire) coils. Higher sensitivity and substantial sound output from lighter, more powerful magnets. CCAW coils enhance the movement of diaphragm to improve sound quality
  • Bluetooth Audio Codecs: Qualcomm aptX HD, AAC, SBC - premium codecs for both Android and iOS devices
  • Voice Assistants: Get help on the go from Google Assistant or Siri
  • Frequency Response: 10 - 40,000Hz (Hi-Res Audio certified in wired mode) - able to reproduce the deepest bass to the same standard as the sharpest highs
  • Headband: Adjustable headband with a steel core coated in 100% PU leather, making it more breathable: soft, flexible, but practically indestructible
  • Earpads: PU leather for unparalleled comfort and fatigue-free listening, while 3D Memory foam molds to you for a luxurious fit and superior noise isolation. Earpads are also magnetic and replaceable for easy cleaning and replacement.
  • Detachable Cables: Audio Only Cable added when zero latency is required
  • Weight: 320g - solid enough to feel like premium audio equipment, light enough to feel like it's not even there
  • Warranty: 1-Year + Immortal Life Replacement Program
  • Carry Case: Exoskeleton Carry Case you can pack up and protect your headphones with ease. Also makes the headphones easily portable via accompanying carabiner clip
  • Shield Customization: Choose from a variety of aluminum shield colors to make M-200 ANC yours, with your logo, initials or design laser engraved or color printed to finish them off with a personal touch

You can pre-order and customize your M-200 ANC wireless headphones through the V-MODA website. New orders ship in 6-8 weeks.