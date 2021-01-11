V-MODA has announced its first Bluetooth (5.0) active noise-canceling headphones. The M-200 ANC offers in-app sound control, six EQ presets, and more. The headphones are available to order beginning today, January 11, and cost $499.99.

The M-200 ANC work with the official V-MODA app, which provides various customization tools. From here, you can adjust the bass, mids, trebles, and highs with ease. The in-app EQ control offers six EQ presets, and the 10 different noise cancellation levels let you decide how much outside disturbances to mix with the sound.

According to Luca Bolognesi, VP of Marketing Technology of V-MODA: