Verizon today announced that it is now offering up to a year of free Apple Arcade access depending on the plan you're paying for. The offer is also available to both new and exisitng users.

Priced at $4.99 per month, the freebie would be worth as much as $60 which isn't to be sniffed at. However, it's also worth noting that Apple is offering a free three months of Apple Arcade to new users right now, too.

Verizon's offer will depend on which plan you're on, with your free Apple Arcade starting tomorrow, May 25.

Verizon already offers the best value in entertainment, and it just got even better with an amazing new deal guaranteed to bolster your mobile gaming library with hundreds of new titles. Starting May 25, new and existing customers get six months of Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, ($4.99/mo. value) on us with any unlimited plan or 12 months on us with "Play More" or "Get More" plans.

