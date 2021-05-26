Whether you like sitting at your desk and playing video games or work at your computer for long stretches, it really pays to have a quality chair to sit on. Some of the best gaming chairs in particular provide excellent back and neck support, helping you to sit with good posture while feeling comfortable. I recently had the chance to check out Vertagear's big and tall PL6000 model. It comes covered in PU leather, is easy to assemble, and is comfortable to sit in for long stretches.

Computer seating Vertagear Gaming Chairs Bottom line: Vertagear offers a range of gaming chairs to fit your needs. They are easy to assemble, have cool colors to choose from, and feel plenty sturdy. However, the more premium offerings are a bit pricey as you'd expect from a gaming chair. Pros Nice materials and easy to assemble

Good back support with removable pillows

Cool color options

Adjustable armrests

High weight capacity Cons Expensive

Armrests aren't as nice as the competition

A bit stiff

Instructions not in English $490 at Amazon

Vertagear PL6000 Gaming Chair review Price & availability The Vertagear PL6000 sells for $490. You can sometimes find it on sale at Amazon or Vertagear's website. Right now Vertagear has a sale going on where you can purchase it at a discounted price of $440. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Vertagear PL6000 Gaming Chair review What I like

It takes less than 20 minutes to assemble. The PL6000 is a snap to assemble, taking no longer than 20 minutes to put everything together. A large allen wrench is included in the box to help twist the screws in place and get everything set up. Additionally, while the instructions weren't written in English, I was easily able to follow the images to get everything set up quickly. I especially like that the instructions call to bolt the back of the chair to the cushion in such a way that it hides any ugly metal connections sticking out from the bottom. Many other gaming chairs have the metal on the outside and then have you hide it with an extra piece of plastic, which just makes the chairs look bulky. Quality materials & cool design

The PL6000 is covered in PUC, a mixture of PVC and PU faux-leather. It feels soft-yet-durable and is easy to clean if you accidentally spill something while at your desk. The five star wheel base is made of aluminum alloy with a steel frame that can hold a decent amount of weight and feel sturdy.

The PL6000 has a slightly flashy look to it that comes in seven different racing stripe colors including white, green camo, black, blue, green, orange, and red. I love the bold racing strips and red stitching on the PL6000. It's very nice to look at. Even the wheels match the colors of the main body which works together to create a very pleasant design overall. Weight & height capacity

The PL6000 is intended for big and tall folks with a weight capacity of up to 350 pounds. The PL6000 is intended for big and tall folks with a weight capacity of up to 350 pounds. Vertagear also says it's recommended for people between 5-feet-9-inches and 6-feet-8-inches tall. While testing it, I definitely noticed that it is larger than many other gaming chairs I've sat in. I'm 5-foot-6-inches tall and when the PL6000's cylinder is fully extended I can't touch my feet on the ground while sitting in the chair. Even my 6-foot-5-inch husband says it goes higher up than any other seat he's ever sat in and still feels plenty sturdy. The headrest pillow does dig into his back and makes him hunch, so he prefers not to use it. However the chair is plenty comfortable without it. I find the headrest pillow is in a perfect position for me to use, so I like to keep it on while sitting in the PL6000. The pillow suspenders allow you to adjust the back pillow to different heights along the back of the chair, although it also digs into my back at an awkward angle (as many round lumbar pillows do), so I prefer not to use it. Vertagear PL6000 Gaming Chair review What I don't like

The way the PL6000's lower back pillow attaches to the chair looks janky. The biggest complaint I have is with the PL6000. The way the lower back pillow attaches to the chair looks really janky. Kind of like someone attaching a fannypack using suspenders. Since there aren't any holes in the chair's backside, you have to slip the straps under the headrest pillow to keep the lumbar pillow in place. It's strange that such a costly chair would force you to keep one pillow attached by using another. It makes the chair look a little cheap in comparison with other chairs in the same price range. Additionally, this chair feel rather stiff compared to some of the other gaming chairs I've tested within the same price range. The PUC material definitely feels nice, but there isn't a lot of cushioning on either one of them. If you're looking for a softer chair to sit in, this won't meet your needs.

Lastly, the armrests for both chairs look lower quality than the rest of the chair, but that's unfortunately common in the best gaming chairs. The PL6000's can adjust up and down or slide forward and back so you can get them in the specific position that works best for you. Vertagear PL6000 Gaming Chair review Competition

If you like the idea of a gaming chair but aren't sure about going with Vertagear, then you ought to consider these other options. The Anda Seat Fnatic gaming chair will last you a long time and is made of some of the best materials. It has a flashy design and can hold up to 441 pounds. Not to mention, the company used to design BMW and Mercedes car seats, so it knows what it's doing. It's what I consider to be one of the best gaming chairs out there. Anybody who's a Marvel or Avengers enthusiast will definitely want to take a look at the Anda Seat Marvel Series gaming chairs. There are four different designs including Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, and Ant-Man. Each one offers great lumbar support, a solid build, and they're covered in soft leather. If you like the look of an Anda Seat, but want something a bit more simple, then you ought to consider the Anda Seat Dark Demon. It comes in two different colors, features both a headrest and a lumbar pillow, and it just looks cool. Vertagear PL6000 Gaming Chair review Should you buy it?

Vertagear's PL6000 gaming chair is made of really nice materials and can hold a decent amount of weight. It's a bit pricey, but can help you be more comfortable during computer sessions. Since there are four different chair designs that make up the Vertagear P-Line series, anyone can find a chair in the lineup that fits their needs and budget. I love that this chair comes in a variety of color options while looking cool and feeling sturdy. 3.5 out of 5 My biggest gripe is that there are plenty of other chairs in competition with the PL6000 that cost roughly the same and are designed with better pillow designs and cushions. Not to mention, you can get something for the same amount that is made of higher-quality materials. That being said, the PL6000 is a sturdy gaming chair that I believe could last someone a long time.