Four Apple stores in Victoria, Australia will reclose from July 9 following a resurgence of COVID-19 in the area.

As reported by 9to5Mac, four mall stores in the region will close for up to six weeks from tomorrow, the fifth store in the area, Apple Highpoint, had already been closed temporarily.

The stores are:

The stores had previously only been operating in a limited capacity, offering online store pick ups and Genius Bar appointments. According to the Guardian, a "record high of 191 cases" on Tuesday in the region has prompted the reintroduction of strick lockdown measures. They will be officially enforced from 11:59 pm, Wednesday, July 8. Alongside restrictions on leaving the house and the shutting of restaurants and cafes, shops are subject to density rules. The report notes that shopping centers and other retailers are technically allowed to trade, so Apple's decision to close its stores seems to have been taken of its own accord, rather than because of government enforcement. Businesses face fines of up to $9,913 if they are caught breaking the rules.

Several countries have seen a resurgence in COVID-19 cases following the easing of restrictions, which has led to reclosures in many of these locations. Notably, in the U.S., 80 stores have reclosed in locations like Florida and Texas.

As mentioned, the reintroduced measures are expected to last for six weeks in Melbourne and the surrounding areas, meaning customers face a lengthy wait before Apple stores reopen.