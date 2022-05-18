Apple CEO Tim Cook met visiting Vietnam PM Pham Minh Chinh at Apple Park on Tuesday, where the two discussed Vietnam's supply chain and the expansion of Apple products into its consumer market.

Multiple reports recorded PM Chinh's visit and meeting with Tim Cook. From SGGP News:

At the meeting with Apple's CEO Tim Cook, the PM underlined the cooperation in trade, investment and finance as the driving force for a robust US-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership.

According to reports, Chinh told Cook that the Vietnamese Government was committed "to creating a fair, transparent and market-based business environment to help US firms and investors gain ground in Vietnam," and stated that "customers of all ages" love Apple products. Chinh reportedly told Cook he was delighted that Vietnam was becoming more involved in global supply chains, reports noting the country has 31 companies and 160,000 workers helping supply parts and equipment for Apple.

Chinh also reportedly wants more of Apple's business in Vietnam:

He requested the corporation continue to step up its business activities in Vietnam and introduce its products to a wide range of customers. He hoped the country would soon become Apple's model market in Asia.

Tim Cook for his part reportedly thanked Chinh for Vietnam's favorable business environment and said that Apple is hoping to expand its supply chain in the country and involve more domestic firms, saying he would consider increasing domestic suppliers and using more domestic products on its lines.

PM Chinh also visited with both Intel and Google as part of his week-long trip to the U.S. which concluded this week.