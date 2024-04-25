“36 years plus Apple Vision Pro and I'm done!” — The lead marketer for Apple’s spatial headset has retired after almost four decades

Just months after the launch of Apple’s spatial computing headset, one of the leads for its marketing has retired.

Announced on his LinkedIn and originally spotted by Bloomberg , Frank Casanova, the Senior Director of Worldwide Product Marketing for Apple’s AR, has retired. This is the end of his 36-year career at the company. Originally starting as a product manager in 1988, he took on the role of Senior Director of MacOS X Graphics, and iPhone Partner Marketing before ending his career with Apple Vision Pro.

Announced in a single paragraph in the experience section of his LinkedIn, Casanova said: “As of April 19, I'm officially retired from Apple and onto the next chapter in life. It's been a great run. 36 years + Apple Vision Pro and I'm done!”.

Where does Apple Vision Pro go now?

Apple Vision Pro is in a bit of a tough spot. Despite strong sales for the headset in early February, Apple Vision Pro figures are reportedly at half of expected shipments and this could mean pausing or canceling the expected refresh in 2025. This is reportedly linked to a lack of applications, a high price point, and the comfort of the device. Casanova played a pivotal role in the launch of the headset, working on its marketing for five years before its release. However, it is worth pointing out that Apple appears to have been working on this headset for almost two decades.

Only available in the U.S. right now, Apple Vision Pro is likely to start rolling out to the rest of the world this year, and expected shipping numbers will be determined by the recent decline in sales. Without any official word on a more budget-friendly Vision headset, Apple has to really prove why consumers should put down the $3,499 for its headset. The next few years could be make or break for Apple’s place in the AR market.

