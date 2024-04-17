A future Apple Vision Pro or smart glasses could offer you a ride when you're drunk
Safety first.
The Apple Vision Pro has been on sale for a couple of months, albeit in the United States alone, and some of the excitement has definitely started to fade. But Apple is already working on ways to improve it and, most likely, eventually transition to what comes next — Apple Glass, the heavily rumored smart glasses.
Part of that work involves a new patent that details a new way that a headset or smart glasses could be capable of detecting various types of biometric data and then present options based on what it finds.
The patent, as always, includes plenty of examples but one in particular has the potential to save lives by warning people when they are drunk and then presenting a better option than driving home — getting a ride instead.
Go home, you're drunk
In what will surely be music to the ears of taxi companies like Uber and others, the patent includes an image that shows an interface similar to the Apple Vision Pros displaying a warning that the wearer is drunk, offering a one-button option to call a ride rather than getting behind the wheel.
This obviously makes the most sense when paired with something that people wear more often outside the home, like smart glasses, rather than the Apple Vision Pro. Apple is still thought to be working on such a product, but an Apple-labeled pair of smart glasses is likely many years away.
It's also important to remember that not all patents turn into products, so it's possible none of this will come to fruition. But for the sake of countless lives that are lost to drink driving every year, let's hope it does.
More from iMore
- The Apple Vision Pro: When technology can't keep up with ambition
- The Vision Pro is the most underwhelming Apple product of my lifetime
- Where to buy Apple Vision Pro — Apple's latest innovation is in stores now
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.