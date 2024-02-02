Where to buy Apple Vision Pro — Apple's latest innovation is in stores now

The day we've all been waiting for has finally arrived — you can buy an Apple Vision Pro from the online or physical Apple Store. While the early pre-orderers will be receiving their headsets soon, those who have waited for all the initial impressions and orders to land now have a chance to get one too.

Hopefully, you've been saving up for the last eight months — after all, you'll be forking out at least $3,499 no matter where you go to buy your Apple Vision Pro. You'll get a stunning piece of hardware for the price of course, with more than an iPad worth of glass, aluminum, and cameras arriving in the box ready to strap to your face.

Now that you can finally buy one, you've probably still got some questions about the more complex ordering process — and we've got all the answers.

Where can I buy Vision Pro?

You can always trust iMore. Our team of Apple experts have years of experience testing all kinds of tech and gadgets, so you can be sure our recommendations and criticisms are accurate and helpful. Find out more about how we test.

First things first — there is only one place, as far as we can tell, where you can buy the Vision Pro: The Apple Store, whether brick-and-mortar or online. Stock isn't likely to last long, so you'll want to be quick.

Apple Vision Pro | $3,499 One of the biggest launches in Apple’s history could be yours for $3,499 — if you’ve the cash to hand. You can buy one now, although you'll have a complicated order process to get one sorted.

Is there anywhere else I can preorder Vision Pro?

For the launch, it looks like the answer to that question is a resounding ‘no’. There are reasons that Apple wants to keep it in-house, however, and it all comes down to making sure that the headset is going to fit your face.

Why only at the Apple Store?

(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

Apple wants to ensure that those who buy a Vision Pro get one that fits properly. See, there is more to it than just sticking it on your head and adjusting the strap to fit. There are light seals that fit around the side of the headset so that no light can be let into the Vision Pro, ruining the experience.

There’s a feature in the Apple Store app that uses the camera of your iPhone to scan your face and make sure that your Vision Pro fits as well as it possibly can.

If you order your Vision Pro online, you'll be directed to use a QR code that opens the feature on your phone. There, you'll move your head around (like you do to initialize FaceID) so that it can get a good idea of what size your melon is. That will decide what size your light seals will need to be.

Apple doesn’t want customers ordering their headsets willy-nilly, and complaining when light gets in and their Vision Pro doesn’t work as they had hoped. Making sure that customers measure properly is going to ensure this doesn’t happen.

If you’re worried you’ll screw it up, there’s always the option of heading to a physical Apple Store and getting it sorted there. An Apple Store employee will run you through the basics there and make sure your measurement is done properly. You can even book ahead to try out the device so that you know this is something you want to spend loads of money on.

Is there anything else I need to remember when ordering Vision Pro?

(Image credit: Apple)

There are a couple of extra things. Do you wear glasses? If you do, then you’ll want to grab your prescription so that you can order the Zeiss lens inserts for your headset. Those will cost you $150, so you’ll need to think about those when you buy.

There are reading options available as well, and they’re $99 so remember to think about those if you might need or want them.

Ok, so how can I pay for my Apple Vision Pro?

There are all the normal options when you buy something at the Apple Store. There’s the normal, pay all-in-one-go option, which will drain that Vision Pro saving account you’ve made.

There are Installment options as well, and you can use your Apple Card to buy. That means you split that massive price over a longer period — although it will mean a credit check on your record.

Anything else I need to remember?

Apple Care Plus. If there’s one thing you should be buying with all of your Apple products, it’s Apple Care Plus. The Vision Pro will not be a cheap product to get fixed, and Apple Care Plus will make it a lot cheaper to sort should the worst happen in the future. Get it bought and paid for when you preorder or when you’re picking it up in the store, and you won’t even have to worry about a monthly payment. Apple Care+ is always worth it, whether you reckon you’ll be fine without it or not.

While the three-year coverage option might cost $499, it is the ultimate peace of mind.

Q&A

What does the Apple Vision Pro look like? Apple Vision Pro looks similar to other mixed-reality headsets on the market. There's a massive glass panel on the front, a wide headband on the rear, and an extra battery box below that houses all the juice to power the headset for roughly two hours.