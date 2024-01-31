A YouTube app is coming to Apple Vision Pro after all — Reddit app Apollo's developer is the hero we all needed
Christian Selig to the rescue!
When Netflix and YouTube announced that Apple Vision Pro would not be getting a native app, there was widespread disappointment from early adopters of Apple’s new mixed-reality headset.
Now, days before the launch of Apple Vision Pro, one developer has created a YouTube app for the platform, and based on his track record, it should be a good one. Christian Selig, most known for his incredible Reddit app, Apollo, is back with what could be a must-download for your new Vision Pro.
Selig’s Apollo was closed down last year following disputes with Reddit over the company’s changes to its API costs. Since then, we’ve all been waiting to see what Selig does next, and the talented developer is sure not to disappoint.
Taking to X, Selig tweeted, “I am so proud of this visionOS YouTube app. Submitting today.” While there is no more information as of yet, it’s exciting to think that Apollo’s gorgeous user interface could be reimagined for YouTube on Vision Pro.
As the app has already been submitted, there is a chance that Selig’s YouTube offering will be available on the Vision Pro’s App Store by the time the headset launches in the U.S. on February 2.
I am so proud of this visionOS YouTube app. Submitting todayJanuary 30, 2024
YouTube on Vision Pro
Without a native YouTube app, the only way to watch YouTube on Vision Pro is via Safari. While using Safari for YouTube isn’t bad, in fact, I use YouTube on my Mac via Safari daily, visionOS is built upon iPadOS and looks to excel with dedicated apps. With Selig’s upcoming YouTube app, the experience will likely be far better than the current option, and that’s fantastic news for early adopters. Selig has yet to confirm if the app will work with YouTube VR, but we’ll know more as soon as the app is accepted into the App Store.
As a huge fan of Selig’s work, this announcement makes me excited for the future of app development on Vision Pro. Not only that, but I’m crossing all my fingers and toes in the hope that this Apollo x YouTube crossover will eventually make it to my iPhone and iPad.
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers