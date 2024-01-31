A YouTube app is coming to Apple Vision Pro after all — Reddit app Apollo's developer is the hero we all needed

When Netflix and YouTube announced that Apple Vision Pro would not be getting a native app, there was widespread disappointment from early adopters of Apple’s new mixed-reality headset.

Now, days before the launch of Apple Vision Pro, one developer has created a YouTube app for the platform, and based on his track record, it should be a good one. Christian Selig, most known for his incredible Reddit app, Apollo, is back with what could be a must-download for your new Vision Pro.

Selig’s Apollo was closed down last year following disputes with Reddit over the company’s changes to its API costs. Since then, we’ve all been waiting to see what Selig does next, and the talented developer is sure not to disappoint.

Taking to X, Selig tweeted, “I am so proud of this visionOS YouTube app. Submitting today.” While there is no more information as of yet, it’s exciting to think that Apollo’s gorgeous user interface could be reimagined for YouTube on Vision Pro.

As the app has already been submitted, there is a chance that Selig’s YouTube offering will be available on the Vision Pro’s App Store by the time the headset launches in the U.S. on February 2.

I am so proud of this visionOS YouTube app. Submitting todayJanuary 30, 2024 See more

YouTube on Vision Pro

Without a native YouTube app, the only way to watch YouTube on Vision Pro is via Safari. While using Safari for YouTube isn’t bad, in fact, I use YouTube on my Mac via Safari daily, visionOS is built upon iPadOS and looks to excel with dedicated apps. With Selig’s upcoming YouTube app, the experience will likely be far better than the current option, and that’s fantastic news for early adopters. Selig has yet to confirm if the app will work with YouTube VR, but we’ll know more as soon as the app is accepted into the App Store.



As a huge fan of Selig’s work, this announcement makes me excited for the future of app development on Vision Pro. Not only that, but I’m crossing all my fingers and toes in the hope that this Apollo x YouTube crossover will eventually make it to my iPhone and iPad.