Apple CEO pictured wearing Vision Pro for the first time — Tim Cook dons spatial computer in Vanity Fair interview

Just hours before the Apple Vision Pro launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook was finally been pictured wearing Apple’s revolutionary spatial computing headset for the first time.

When Apple Vision Pro launched last year, images and videos of Tim Cook (or indeed any Apple executive) were notably absent from proceedings. Many commenters were quick to note that Tim Cook was not pictured wearing the headset, with some contrasting the approach to Meta’s Quest as worn by CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Now, we’ve finally got our first look at Apple’s chief as part of a major interview for Vanity Fair , and boy does he wear it well.

"I've known for years we would get here." Ahead of the release of @Apple Vision Pro, @NickBilton sat down with CEO @Tim_Cook to discuss the device's origin story, how spatial computing could alter our daily lives, and Cook's vision for the future.

Tim Cook takes the stage

In an interview with VF’s Nick Bilton, Cook revealed his own experience trying on the headset very early on in its development, adding he had “known for years” Apple would get to the stage of releasing Vision Pro in its current form.

Cook also reiterated that he had watched all of Ted Lasso season three on Vision Pro, specifically lying down on his sofa with the images on the ceiling. He also revealed that meditation on Apple Vision Pro was “on a different level” to anything else he had experienced, and that he also used it for productivity.

More generally, Cook was asked about AI, spatial computing, and technology. Asked what “the future of it all” looked like, he said it was “hard to predict exactly.” Rather than predicting the future itself, Cook said that at Apple “What we do is we get really excited about something and then we start pulling the string and see where it takes us.” While Cook says the company has “things on the road maps” and a definitive point of view, part of shaping the future through a company like Apple “is also the exploration and figuring out.”

While you can certainly argue that Tim Cook has already cemented his legacy as Apple CEO with the Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro is one of the company’s boldest and most exciting products ever. Pre-orders are almost over, and the headset will launch in full on February 2.