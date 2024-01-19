Apple confirms the apps coming to Vision Pro on Feb 2 — from Home to Keynote

With preorders now live for Apple Vision Pro, Apple has confirmed the apps that will be coming to the headset once it launches on February 2.

According to the Tech Specs page on Apple's site, 25 apps will be pre-loaded onto the headset — from Keynote to Tips, and Apple Home.

10 of these will be iPad apps but will be made to work in Vision Pro, such as Podcasts and Apple News.

Which apps are included?

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

Apple has described the 25 apps that will be available on Vision Pro as soon as you switch it on:

App Store

Immersive

Files

Freeform

Keynote

Mail

Messages

Mindfulness

Apple Music

Notes

Photos

Safari

Settings

Tips

Apple TV Plus

There are also 10 'compatible' apps that will be pre-loaded too. This means that these will be iPad versions — not native visionOS apps, but they'll still work as expected.

Books

Calendar

Home

Maps

Apple News

Podcasts

Reminders

Shortcuts

Stocks

Voice Memos

Do keep in mind, that you need a U.S. account in order to use these apps with iCloud — otherwise, you'll be stuck. So we recommend waiting to see when Apple Vision Pro is made available in your home country.