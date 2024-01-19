Apple confirms the apps coming to Vision Pro on Feb 2 — from Home to Keynote
25 apps will be packed in with Vision Pro on Feb 2.
With preorders now live for Apple Vision Pro, Apple has confirmed the apps that will be coming to the headset once it launches on February 2.
According to the Tech Specs page on Apple's site, 25 apps will be pre-loaded onto the headset — from Keynote to Tips, and Apple Home.
10 of these will be iPad apps but will be made to work in Vision Pro, such as Podcasts and Apple News.
Which apps are included?
Apple has described the 25 apps that will be available on Vision Pro as soon as you switch it on:
- App Store
- Immersive
- Files
- Freeform
- Keynote
- Messages
- Mindfulness
- Apple Music
- Notes
- Photos
- Safari
- Settings
- Tips
- Apple TV Plus
There are also 10 'compatible' apps that will be pre-loaded too. This means that these will be iPad versions — not native visionOS apps, but they'll still work as expected.
- Books
- Calendar
- Home
- Maps
- Apple News
- Podcasts
- Reminders
- Shortcuts
- Stocks
- Voice Memos
Do keep in mind, that you need a U.S. account in order to use these apps with iCloud — otherwise, you'll be stuck. So we recommend waiting to see when Apple Vision Pro is made available in your home country.
Daryl is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form and in-depth articles and op-eds.
Previously Software & Downloads Writer at TechRadar, and Deputy Editor at StealthOptional, he's also written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. He's also written for many other publications including WIRED, MacFormat, Bloody Disgusting, VGC, GamesRadar, Nintendo Life, VRV Blog, The Loop Magazine, SUPER JUMP, Gizmodo, Film Stories, TopTenReviews, Miketendo64 and Daily Star.
