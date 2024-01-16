Apple reveals new Vision Pro entertainment experiences ahead of launch — Travel Mode can stabilize visuals for use on planes

Apple has today published a feature detailing some of the new entertainment features and experiences coming to Apple Vision Pro when it launches.

Apple says "a series of groundbreaking entertainment experiences" are coming to Apple Vision Pro as it revealed new features users can expect at launch. One such feature is Travel Mode, which can be used to stabilize visuals for use on airplanes. There's also a Guest User mode that lets you share specific apps and experiences with your family and friends.

As expected, Apple TV Plus is coming to Apple Vision Pro, and the Cinema Environment will let users turn any space into a personal theater, right down to choosing their favorite seat "from the floor or balcony, and the front, middle, or back row."

Fresh Apple Vision Pro details

Apple has confirmed the following streaming and TV services will be available at launch:

Disney+, ESPN, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, Red Bull TV, IMAX, TikTok, and the 2023 App Store Award-winning MUBI.

Apple drew special attention to Disney+, which will feature four environments including Hollwood's El Capitan Theatre, Avengers Tower, and Luke Skywalker's landspeeder with a backdrop of the sunset on Tatooine.

We've also got some new 3D movie titles to enjoy including Avatar: The Way of Water, Dune, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Apple also confirmed several streaming apps including Disney+ "will offer 3D versions of their latest and most popular movies on Vision Pro at launch, and will debut new 3D editions alongside or shortly following standard 2D releases."

There are also some new immersive video environments including Alicia Keys' rehearsal room and a setting from Prehistoric Planet.

Alongside Apple's standard suite of apps, the company confirmed a new Encounter Dinosaurs app developed by Apple will let users "peer into the Cretaceous, a period more than 66 million years old, where dinosaurs roamed the earth and Mother Nature reigned supreme."

Apple Vision Pro pre-orders begin Friday, January 19, ahead of its release on February 2.