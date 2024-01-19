Apple Vision Pro available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models — most expensive Vision Pro costs $3,899
There's a 1TB Apple Vision Pro
The Apple Vision Pro will come in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options with a price tag of up to $3,899.
Apple Vision Pro pre-orders are now live, and the company's website now reveals that there are three different storage configurations, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.
The former is priced at $3,499, while the 512GB is $3,699. The 1TB option is $3,899.
Apple offers users the option to buy Vision Pro outright or to pay via monthly installments over 12 months.
We've also got confirmation that AppleCare Plus for Vision Pro will cost $499 for a year of unlimited repairs for accidental damage protection.
As it stands, Apple says that Vision Pro headsets will ship on February 5. With a release date of February 2 it may be faster to go to a store to get one.
Vision Pro extras
Apple also confirmed that it will sell users a $199 Apple Vision Pro Travel Case and a $199 Apple Vision Pro battery. With a 2.5 hour battery life not cut out for some of the best blockbusters on the market, a spare so you can quickly swap to extend your viewing might be a worthwhile investment.
These new storage configurations are definitely an added bonus for those who want a headset with more storage. Given the emphasis on watching spatial videos and high-quality movies, having more storage will definitely improve the Vision Pro experience. However, it does add a good chunk of cost onto a very expensive product.
