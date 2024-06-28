Apple Vision Pro just launched in four new countries — packed Apple stores reveal the hype might not be over just yet

Since launching earlier this year, Apple’s visionary new headset, Apple Vision Pro, has only been available for purchase in the U.S. During WWDC 2024, however, we were finally given dates for when we can expect the mixed reality headset in other parts of the world — and today, it just launched in four new countries.

Exclusively Asian countries: Buyers in the China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore are now able to get their mitts on a Vision Pro headset without having to worry about lengthy import and export fees and paperwork, and potential incompatibilities.

Potential customers can now head over to the Apple Store online to book a demo at their local brick-and-mortar (or glass and metal as they tend to be now) store so that they can get a better picture of how the headset works.

The event was so important to Apple that it sent retail chief Deidre O'Brien along to engage with buyers during the incredibly busy launch. Images from Apple show bustling stores as buyers tried on headsets and bought them — while it’s still early days, it seems users are looking forward to trying out the device.

(Image credit: Apple)

An attempt to drum up support

While it doesn’t seem to have been unsuccessful, Vision Pro doesn’t seem to have made the impact that Apple had hoped. For a brief, glorious window of time, it was everywhere, of course, covering For You pages on almost every single social media platform whether you wanted to see it or not.

Since then, however, it seems that interest in the headset has petered out — and part of that could be that not only is it prohibitively expensive, but it’s only available in one (admittedly very large) locale. Apple looks to change the last point now, with the headset coming to the aforementioned four countries.

With more people able to purchase one, it could be that Vision Pro finally sees the market that Apple wanted for it. The headset will also be coming to the European market in just a few weeks, as Apple has set a July 12 release date in the calendar for French, German, and UK buyers.

