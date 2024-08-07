Arch-nemesis Microsoft reportedly has an Apple Vision Pro rival in the works, but don't smash that piggybank open just yet

Apple Vision Pro has been around for a few months now and recently went on sale in new countries for the first time. But the $3,499 spatial computer hasn't been a universal success thanks in part to that price as well as concerns over its long-term usefulness. But a lackluster response to the Apple Vision Pro seemingly hasn't been enough to dissuade a long-term rival from getting into the AR/VR headset market.

According to a new report, Apple has new competition on the way with Microsoft said to be working on its own spatial computer. Called mixed-reality headsets by everyone other than Apple, the devices offer a combination of augmented and virtual reality applications and Microsoft is thought to have designs on a headset of its own.

To bring the headset to market Microsoft has reportedly tapped Samsung Display to help out, a company that will provide the high-end Micro-LED displays required to produce the pin-sharp images required when placed so close to the headset wearer's eyes.

A new mixed-reality headset in the works

The Elec reports that Microsoft has signed a contract with Samsung Display to produce "hundreds of thousands" of Micro-LED displays for the unnamed, unconfirmed headset.

It's reported that the Microsoft headset will be designed with media consumption and gaming in mind, pitting it squarely against the Apple Vision Pro. However, with Apple thought to be working on a cheaper successor to its own headset, this mystery Microsoft device is unlikely to launch before that product arrives.

The report suggests that Microsoft and Samsung Display are aiming to announce the headset in around two years' time, meaning it'll be 2026 or 2027 before Microsoft's Apple Vision Pro competitor is ready for prime time.

