The Apple Vision Pro is now available to preorder in these countries before going on sale next month

The Apple Vision Pro has been on sale in the United States since February and has today gone on sale in new countries for the first time. But the global expansion of Apple's spatial computing vision won't stop there, with the headset now also available for preorder in a host of additional countries.

Apple announced the international availability of the Apple Vision Pro during the WWDC event on June 10, putting an end to months of speculation about when people outside the United States would be able to buy the headset. As of today, Apple Stores in China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore are now selling the device.

Starting today, that same headset can also be preordered in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Coming soon

Those who place an Apple Vision Pro preorder today can expect to receive their new headset on July 12, assuming they get that order in quickly enough. It remains to be seen just how popular the headset will be and how quickly the expected delivery window will extend beyond that initial launch date.

“The enthusiasm for Apple Vision Pro has been extraordinary, and we are thrilled to introduce the magic of spatial computing to more customers around the world,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a press release earlier this month. “We can’t wait for more people to see the impossible become possible, whether working and collaborating with an infinite canvas for apps, reliving treasured memories in three dimensions, watching TV shows and movies in a one-of-a-kind personal cinema, or enjoying brand-new spatial experiences that defy imagination.”

Apple Vision Pro | $3499 at Apple Apple's first foray into the world of spatial computing is an expensive one, but it's also arguably the best headset of its kind on the market today. Running visionOS and an App Store full of software, you might never want to take yours off.

More from iMore