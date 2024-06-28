The Apple Vision Pro is now available to preorder in these countries before going on sale next month
The Apple Vision Pro is coming new some new countries.
The Apple Vision Pro has been on sale in the United States since February and has today gone on sale in new countries for the first time. But the global expansion of Apple's spatial computing vision won't stop there, with the headset now also available for preorder in a host of additional countries.
Apple announced the international availability of the Apple Vision Pro during the WWDC event on June 10, putting an end to months of speculation about when people outside the United States would be able to buy the headset. As of today, Apple Stores in China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore are now selling the device.
Starting today, that same headset can also be preordered in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
Coming soon
Those who place an Apple Vision Pro preorder today can expect to receive their new headset on July 12, assuming they get that order in quickly enough. It remains to be seen just how popular the headset will be and how quickly the expected delivery window will extend beyond that initial launch date.
“The enthusiasm for Apple Vision Pro has been extraordinary, and we are thrilled to introduce the magic of spatial computing to more customers around the world,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a press release earlier this month. “We can’t wait for more people to see the impossible become possible, whether working and collaborating with an infinite canvas for apps, reliving treasured memories in three dimensions, watching TV shows and movies in a one-of-a-kind personal cinema, or enjoying brand-new spatial experiences that defy imagination.”
Apple Vision Pro | $3499 at Apple
Apple's first foray into the world of spatial computing is an expensive one, but it's also arguably the best headset of its kind on the market today. Running visionOS and an App Store full of software, you might never want to take yours off.
More from iMore
- The Vision Pro is the most underwhelming Apple product of my lifetime
- The Apple Vision Pro: When technology can't keep up with ambition but offers a glimpse into the future
- This is what using Apple Vision Pro could be like in five years time
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too. Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.