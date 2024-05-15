First international Apple Vision Pro launch nears as regulators approve the $3,499 spatial computer for sale in China
A launch is near.
Ever since the Apple Vision Pro first went on sale in the United States this past February there have been plenty of questions about when we can expect the headset to go on sale internationally. Apple has so far only confirmed that a global launch will take place in 2024, but now there are signs that things are finally moving along.
A global Apple Vision Pro launch has been in the cards for some time and a recent report suggested that we should expect more countries to see the launch of the so-called spatial computer after WWDC on June 10. China was one country mentioned as a potential second-wave country, and now it's been confirmed that the country's Quality Certification Center has approved the Apple Vision Pro to go on sale locally.
This step is required for such a headset to be offered for sale and is a sure-fire indication that Apple intends to launch the headset in China sooner rather than later.
China first?
With China now seemingly nailed on for a launch within weeks, all eyes will be on Apple to see what comes next. It's thought that Apple has been training workers to get them ready for the launch with workers from Germany, France, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and of course, China involved.
Two notable absences from that list are Canada and the UK, countries that would normally be involved in either day-one or second-wave launches for big products. We might not have to wait long to find out what's going on there, thankfully, with WWDC now hopefully less than a month away from clearing things up.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too. Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.