First international Apple Vision Pro launch nears as regulators approve the $3,499 spatial computer for sale in China

Ever since the Apple Vision Pro first went on sale in the United States this past February there have been plenty of questions about when we can expect the headset to go on sale internationally. Apple has so far only confirmed that a global launch will take place in 2024, but now there are signs that things are finally moving along.

A global Apple Vision Pro launch has been in the cards for some time and a recent report suggested that we should expect more countries to see the launch of the so-called spatial computer after WWDC on June 10. China was one country mentioned as a potential second-wave country, and now it's been confirmed that the country's Quality Certification Center has approved the Apple Vision Pro to go on sale locally.

This step is required for such a headset to be offered for sale and is a sure-fire indication that Apple intends to launch the headset in China sooner rather than later.

China first?

With China now seemingly nailed on for a launch within weeks, all eyes will be on Apple to see what comes next. It's thought that Apple has been training workers to get them ready for the launch with workers from Germany, France, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and of course, China involved.

Two notable absences from that list are Canada and the UK, countries that would normally be involved in either day-one or second-wave launches for big products. We might not have to wait long to find out what's going on there, thankfully, with WWDC now hopefully less than a month away from clearing things up.

More from iMore