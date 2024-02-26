Future Apple Pencil could work with Vision Pro thanks to modular 'sleeve'

The Apple Vision Pro could have Apple Pencil compatibility with an as-yet unannounced Apple Pencil according to a new patent that shows an Apple Pencil with a specialized sleeve integrated with sensors.

The patent filing states, “A system may include an electronic device such as a head-mounted device and a handheld input device for controlling the electronic device.” Without jumping to conclusions, a head-mounted device sounds awfully similar to Apple’s latest and greatest product.

The patent continues, “The handheld input device may include a stylus and a removable sleeve on the stylus. The input-output capabilities of the handheld input device may be shared between the stylus and the removable sleeve.” This implies an external sleeve with built-in sensors that allow you to control visionOS when you slot your Pencil inside it.

The patent also says the stylus may include touch sensor circuitry, a force-sensitive tip, and a motion sensor. While an Apple Pencil isn’t the first thing I think of in terms of future upgrades to Vision Pro, it could become a seriously cool way to interact with the mixed-reality headset.

Apple Pencil on Vision Pro?

Imagine an augmented reality experience on a future headset that allows you to draw on your environments with an Apple Pencil. Even as someone who isn’t remotely artistic, that sounds incredibly cool.

I can imagine the tool becoming a system seller for those who work in industries like architecture, bringing the benefits of the Apple Pencil on iPad into the world of Vision Pro and visionOS. Apple’s stylus is one of the best on the market, and the ability to use an Apple Pencil in visionOS would really set the headset apart from its rivals.

It’s worth remembering that patents might never see the light of day, so while this does hint at a future Apple Pencil for Vision Pro, we might never see this reality.