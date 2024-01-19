Apple Vision Pro financing starts at $291 a month over 12 months

Apple Vision Pro financing has finally been announced as part of the preorder process for the company's brand-new mixed-reality headset.

Given the cheapest model costs $3,499 to buy outright, it seems likely that many will rely on the 12-month finance option to get the Apple Vision Pro, one of the company's most exciting pieces of tech in years. This is a great way to get the device if you aren't quite prepared for the full cost as you won't be charged any extra for it and still get the traditional benefits that come with the Apple Store.

All three storage models have their fees split into equal payments across the year and you can preorder the device for yourself right now. However, given the smaller stock available, it does seem likely to sell out pretty fast.

Apple Vision Pro financing

For the base 256GB Apple Vision Pro model, you can expect to pay $291.58 a month for 12 months, totaling $3,499. This should be enough to run everything you need but will fill up soon if you plan on using all the Apple Vision Pro spatial games and Apple Vision Pro apps.

if you want to get the 512GB model, it will cost you $308.25 a month, coming to a total of $3,699. This is the model in the middle right now, giving more than enough room to handle most apps and games.

The huge 1TB Apple Vision Pro model will cost a total of $3,899, which works out to $324.91 a month for a year. This model is the biggest available right now and will come in handy if you plan on storing tonnes of files. All three of these options are financed at 0% APR which means you will pay no interest on the base costs of the machine.