Here’s your first look at Apple Vision Pro Spatial gaming — What the Golf? Spatial port shown off by an app developer

We have finally got our first look at how Apple Vision Pro Spatial gaming works and it looks surprisingly intuitive.

Likely to be one of the best Apple Vision Pro Spatial games , What The Golf? has been shown off in a video by @stroughtonsmith over on Mastodon. Instead of grabbing objects and items as you might in a more traditional VR headset, the Apple Vision Pro uses your hands as a controller.

What the Golf?’s golf courses pop up in front of you in your actual space, where you can pinch your fingers to aim the golf ball and let go to fire. Given the person in the video moves their head around, it seems like you can physically walk over and around the small golf course in front of you to line up a better shot. The camera controller even places their head below trees and pops up to get a better view of everything.

The perfect Spatial game — iMore’s take

I love What the Golf? and pretty much every game that the studio, Triband, is responsible for. What the Golf? is fun, weird, and wholly unique, which makes it absolutely perfect for Apple Vision Pro. It is intuitive to understand but also quirky enough to grip you immediately.

Doing away with the perceived stuffiness of the pacing of golf, What The Golf? is an experience intended to understand and subvert the tropes of the game. In the first level, you might hit a ball into a hole, the second could be a person or a car. Then, it removes the hole entirely, opting to fire a football into a goal and more.

Spatial games are likely to get much more advanced over the coming year but What The Golf? will likely be that game you show off to your friends who want to try Apple’s mixed reality headset out. Hopefully, Game Room and Super Fruit Ninja, the Apple Vision Pro’s other launch games are as fun.