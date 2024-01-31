Hilarious Apple Vision Pro quirk will let other people mess with your controls

If you are brave or antisocial enough to immerse yourself in the Apple Vision Pro around friends, a funny control flaw means they may be able to get in the way of your productivity.

As pointed out in CNET’s hands-on review of the Apple Vision Pro , someone else next to you can click on items for you and generally control the headset. You will still get to choose what exactly they are tapping on, due to the headset’s impressive hand-tracking capabilities but they can still cause light havoc.

The Apple Vision Pro does not have any controls so the only way to currently navigate it is with the use of your hands. This means someone else popping their fingers in front of the Apple Vision Pro sensors could trick your headset into thinking those hands are yours.

A funny but small oversight — iMore’s take

Given your friend needs to be close enough to hold their hands up to the sensor and need to be able to clench their fingers and move them around, this feels like a relatively minimal oversight. Someone close to you can mess around with your UI but this is true of most mobile devices to some extent.

If you operate your Apple Vision Pro in public, someone could potentially mess with you but the headset shows your surroundings as you work so you will be able to see the scamp trying to control your apps. This could be potentially quite annoying with kids around but your ability to get the most out of Apple’s revolutionary new headset will be a bit dampened by the need to watch them anyway. Hopefully, as the software gets more advanced, it will do a better job distinguishing between your hands and a mischievous friend, but it’s a light concern right now.